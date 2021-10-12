King Promise Shares Patoranking Aided Smash 'CHOPLIFE'

Ghana R&B royalty King Promise has shared his new single 'CHOPLIFE'.

Out now, it finds King Promise exuding soulful style, while working alongside collaborator Patoranking.

An undoubted smash from the first note, it's a feel good anthem for the winter months, one that urges you to throw off your troubles.

King Promise says: "A feel good song with simple intentions… bringing people happiness and getting them on their feet to dance and forgetting their problems."

For his part, Patoranking adds: "I knew the song was a smash from first listen. King Promise is a talented artist, and it's always positive energy anytime we link up, and I feel we brought the same energy on this song."

Out now, 'CHOPLIFE' is sheer energy from the off. Catch King Promise at his Promiseland event in Accra on December 24th.

Tune in now.

