King Princess Teams With Fousheé For New Single 'Little Bother'

King Princess and Fousheé combine on new single 'Little Brother'.

Alt-pop trailblazer King Princess will support Kacey Musgraces on a huge tour this winter, with dates opening next week.

New single 'Little Brother' marks her return, it lights up a fresh path for this regal voice to follow.

The American artist reached out to Fousheé recently, with the pair setting up a studio date.

'Little Brother' was built from the ground up, a woozy piece of queer pop that opens up some thoughts on love lost.

King Princess comments...

“I have been a big fan of Fousheé for a while, so when we started DM’ing and eventually set a date in the studio, it was a dream. ‘Little Bother’ kind of came out of nowhere; Zach had the guitar part and Fou and I just started going off. It became this song about tiptoeing around someone you’ve lost and feeling like a pest. It poses questions to a person who may not be listening at all and I think that’s a beautiful sentiment.”

Tune in now.

- - -