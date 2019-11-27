King Princess Races Back With 'PAIN'

Alt-pop savant King Princess has shared her new single 'PAIN'.

The songwriter's debut album 'Cheap Queen' lit up 2019, and followed an exclusive Clash cover story.

Recent single 'Only Time Makes It Human' saw King Princess open a fresh chapter, a potency that runs through her new single.

'PAIN' is out now, and it finds King Princess working alongside Mark Ronson, Shawn Everett and Mike Malchicoff.

A delicious pop bumper that matches neat guitar elements to snappy electronics, it's become an immediate smash with fans.

Tune in now.

