King Princess Confirms Tiny London Show

King Princess will play a tiny London show next week.

The viral pop phenomenon drops her new album at the end of the month, with debut album 'Cheap Queen' landing on October 25th.

New single 'Hit The Back' is causing waves, with King Princess set to land on British soil next week.

The party takes place on October 16th, with fans set to descend on Bethnal Green Working Men's Club.

There's a link to tickets in the message below...

Oh, hi Ms London. Cum party with me on Oct 16 and let’s celebrate Cheap Queen hunny :) https://t.co/RnH4Ym24DR pic.twitter.com/bnA31oV9YC — King Princess (@KingPrincess69) October 9, 2019

Check out 'Hit The Back' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.