King Nun Detail New Album 'MASS'

King Nun will release their new album 'MASS' on October 4th.

The band are a searing live force, and a flurry of singles have detailed their taut, visceral stance.

For their full length album, though, King Nun are plunging straight into the dark, with 'MASS' channelling the force of Nine Inch Nails and the cry of Nick Cave.

Out on October 4th, it's led by new single 'Black Tree', a track frontman Theo Polyzoides warns is "something bleak..."

He expands:

"'Black Tree' is a hard run through something bleak, and I think it had to be done. The album is really autobiographical. It’s full of songs about becoming, songs about reminiscing, songs about making an album."

"It’s a tribute to teenage angst, to naivety, to memories both melancholic and despairingly sad - to the need to step up to the plate."

Tune in now.

'MASS' tracklisting:

1. Mascara Runs

2. Chinese Medicine

3. Transformer

4. Cowboy

5. I Saw Blue

6. Black Tree

7. Low Flying Dandelion

8. Sharing A Head With Seth

9. Intravenous

10. Bug

11. A Giant Came Down