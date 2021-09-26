King Nun Cancel Shows Due To Petrol Shortage

Indie risers King Nun have been forced to cancel shows due to the ongoing petrol shortage.

The already stretched fuel networks seem to be struggling to cope, with nationwide queues and bulk-buying leading to shortages.

An impact on live music can already be discerned, with groups facing a challenge simply to fill up the tank of their tour van.

King Nun were forced to pull two shows over the weekend, citing the fuel shortage as the primary reason.

"Multiple attempts at finding fuel along the motorway have gotten us nowhere," say the band, who were bitterly disappointed at having to cancel.

Doing an online show instead, fans rushed to buy King Nun merch as a means of showing support. King Nun are currently working to re-schedule their Sheffield date.

Is this a sign of things to come? Let's hope not...