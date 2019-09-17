King Krule Produces Pinty's New Single 'It's Just Life'

King Krule has produced the new single from Peckham rapper Pinty.

Archy Marshall returns to his DJ JD Sports moniker for the project, the latest drop from one of South London's most adventurous MCs.

It comes as Pinty preps his 'Midnight Moods' mixtape, there's certainly an element of late-night ennui on the new single.

Skittering electronics surround the MC's bars, as he rhymes:

“Step in the shoes of P.I.N.T.Y. tonight / and you may find something that was lost inside...”

A woozy return, Pinty seems to fracture the centre of the track, with a disorienting impact.

Tune in now.

