King Krule Emerges From A "Dark Place" On 'Alone, Omen 3'

King Krule has shared his new single 'Alone, Omen 3' - tune in now.

The South London maverick returns later this month, with new album 'Man Alive!' landing on February 21st via XL Recordings.

New song 'Alone, Omen 3' is a stark, intimate, and highly personal rendering, with Archy Marshall baring his soul.

It's a song about fissures in your mental health, the experiences of alienation and loneliness amid the swirl of pop culture.

He comments: “I felt like I had gotten out of a dark place, and I was on a high. I appreciated the depression… but I also liked how I felt better in the here and now”.

The song comes equipped with a video directed by his friend Jocelyn Anquetil, one that focusses on utilising the warmth of friendship during hard times.

Tune in now.

Catch King Krule on tour this March, including two nights at London's Brixton Academy (March 24th, 25th).

