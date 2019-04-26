King Krule Announces New Album 'Man Alive!'

King Krule has announced the release of his forthcoming album ‘Man Alive!’ today, along with the release of his first ever self-directed video.

Following on from last year’s ‘Hey World!’ short film, in which Archy Marshall performed acoustic versions of four new songs, ‘Man Alive!’ will be the third King Krule titled studio album.

The new album’s title, he explains in the press release announcing the project, “is an exclamation, about the times we live in. Like, ‘Fucking hell, man!’” He stole the title from a CD that his uncle gave him back in 2013 with some of his uncle’s own music on it, and originally planned to use it for his last album.

“But ‘The Ooz’ really summed up that record,” he reasons, “just this splurge of everything I love – messy and with no direction. I thought, anyway, ‘Nah, I can’t steal it off him’, but now I'm like, ‘Fuck it, I'm gonna use it!’ I haven't really spoken to him about it actually. I just liked the idea of it as an exclamation. It's kind of like, ‘Oh shit!’, but I didn't wanna call it that, I wanted it to be ‘Man Alive!’ – super-Americanized, like a saying from Adam West as Batman.”

Fans will have to wait until Februaty to hear the full album, but today can at least enjoy a new video. The South London artist’s long-held love of cinema seeps out in this first foray into directing, with a video for track ‘(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On’ that draws influence from Carl Theodor Dreyer’s classic The Passion of Joan of Arc – a 1928 silent French film based on the actual record of the trial of Joan of Arcwhile - while still creating a typically wry King Krule visual.

‘Man Alive!’ is set for release on 21st February 2020. In the meantime, check out Krule’s atmospheric new visuals...

