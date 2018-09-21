King Emerald's 'Perfect Lies' Has A Plaintive Sense Of English Soul

King Emerald has shared his new single 'Perfect Lies' - tune in now.

The multi-disciplinary artist was born and brought up in Matlock, a sleepy market town somewhere near the Peak District.

Switching between Minecraft and Ableton as a teen, he gradually developed his skills as a producer, working from his bedroom on his own terms.

Initial demos reached the hands of cult French force Kitsuné, who are able to share new single 'Perfect Lies' with the world.

Matching raw, almost lo-fi digitalism to a headlong 2-step rush, it's dominated by that fragile but insistent vocal.

Carrying a plaintive, uniquely English sense of soul, 'Perfect Lies' is an intriguing introduction.

Tune in now.

