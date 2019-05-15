Kindness Showcases Gospel Vocals On 'Raise Up'

Kindness has shared new gospel leaning track 'Raise Up' - tune in now.

They will release new album 'Something Like War' on September 6th, following contributions to Robyn's 'Honey' last year.

The record finds Kindness reaching out to other voices, with tracks like ‘Cry Everything’ feat. Robyn, ‘Lost Without feat. Seinabo Sey’ and ‘Hard To Believe feat. Jazmine Sullivan’ causing a stir.

New song 'Raise Up' is pure Kindness, a powerful vocal performance with gospel leanings.

Vuyo Sotashe, Amanda Khiri and Bryndon Cook contribute backing vocals, with the New York based session resulting on something screamingly potent.

Tune in now.

'Something Like War' is set to be released on September 6th.

Photo Credit: Isha Walia Dipika + Phoebe Collings-James

