Kindness Returns With Robyn Duet 'Cry Everything'

Kindness has soared back into view with new Robyn duet 'Cry Everything'.

The two pop auteurs have long been close, with Kindness - real name Adam Bainbridge - contributing 'Send To Robin Immediately' to the Swedish icon's superb 'Honey' LP.

New single 'Cry Everything' is the sound of someone emerging from a dark period in their life, utilising raw house sounds to encapsulate that euphoria.

The split vocals combine in this surge towards ecstasy, while the percussive-heavy rhythm track is the work of Arthur Russell collaborator Mustafa Ahmed.

They sing: “Won’t try to hide it / I’m gonna be myself this time...”

Tune in now.

Catch Kindness at London's Oslo venue on June 14th.

