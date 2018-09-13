Kimono Loco Share 'Hello, How Are You?' EP

Kimono Loco can never go back, they always move forwards.

Forming in South London, the band initially began performing as Regions, before deciding to completely overhaul their sound.

Returning with a new name and a renewed sense of focus, Kimono Loco marry hi-vis pop sounds to a clear 80s influences.

A series of single drops have distilled their ambition, with each live show seeming to find a bigger and bigger crowd there to support them.

New EP 'Hello, How Are You?' lands a few moments ago, a terrific, precocious blast of pop energy matches to padded shoulders and keytars.

80s excess married to 2k18 precision, it's a potent gambit from the London crew. Tune in now.

