Kim Petras Unites With SOPHIE On Bold Pop Burner '1,2,3 dayz up'

Pop superstar-in-waiting Kim Petras is proving to have immaculate taste.

Take her new three-part single drop. An exquisite pop trilogy, it opens with sultry solo bop ‘If U Think About Me…’ and continues with the lil aaron collaboration ‘Homework’.

The real pearl, however, is SOPHIE's unreal production on bold new pop epic '1,2,3 dayz up'.

Superbly feminine while linked utterly to digital developments, it manages to be both an outrageous pop statement and a real 'wtf?' moment.

A sign of her broadening ambition, '1,2,3 dayz up' is supremely addictive. Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Thom Kerr

