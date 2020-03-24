Kim Kardashian West Appeals For "Compassion And Empathy" For Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has appealed for "compassion and empathy" for Kanye West.

The rapper's behaviour has caused concern in recent weeks, with his controversial run for the Presidency coupled with some outlandish social media messages.

An album is slated to drop on Friday (July 24th) but many have questioned the duty of care those around him could be performing.

His wife, Kim Kardashian West, has now posted a new statement, aiming to move against the "stigma and misconceptions" of mental health.

Appealing for "compassion and empathy" towards Kanye West, she said that people who are "far removed" from these experiences often view those who deal with mental health issues through a "judgmental" lens.

Here's the statement in full.

Kim Kardashian’s statement just posted to her Instagram stories is well worth reading. pic.twitter.com/XV9mIZvTlt — claudia irizarry aponte (@clauirizarry) July 22, 2020

