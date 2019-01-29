Kim Gordon Announces Solo Album 'No Home Record'

Kim Gordon will release new album 'No Home Record' on October 11th.

The American multi-disciplinary artist helped to found Sonic Youth, taking them from the US underground to international acclaim.

Since the group's demise she has contributed to numerous projects, working in music, design, art, and fashion while pursuing collaborative endeavours.

New album 'No Home Record' is her first full solo LP, and it was produced by Justin Raisen.

“‘Why a solo record? And why now?,’” she comments. “I don’t know, but it wouldn’t have happened without the persistence of Justin Raisen. Living in LA the last few years it feels like home, but the transience of the place makes it feel sometimes like no home.”

The tracklist features her 2016 single 'Murdered Out', with Kim Gordon also sharing the striking, disorienting solo track 'Sketch Artist'.

The dramatic video was directed by Berlin-based artist and filmmaker Loretta Fahrenholz, who notes:

"'Sketch Artist' is a haunted car ride. Kim drives as 'Unter' Pool summons passengers throughout nighttime LA. The city drifts by, passengers intermingle in the back seat and Kim's deadly stare shocks pedestrians along her route.”

The clip boasts a cameo from actress and writer Abbi Jacobson - check it out below.

Photo Credit: Natalia Mantini

