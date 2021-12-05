KiLLOWEN Drops New Burner 'Blood Red'

KiLLOWEN returns with new single 'Blood Red'.

The formidable West London artist is busy demolishing genre lines, taking from club sounds, left-field pop, and more.

New single 'Blood Red' sits at the centre of this nexus of sounds, with the breaks-laden beat underpinning a dose of lo-fi songwriting.

There's a pop immediacy to his work, but KiLLOWEN's approach is almost punk-like in its commitment to DIY messthetics.

Out now, 'Blood Red' is set to become his calling card. KiLLOWEN comments...

“It’s almost like a ‘feels so good, but hurts so bad’ situation. In a world where everyone feels like they have to be perfect, I wanted to outline that everyone fights their own battles, and that’s okay, because we’re all just taking it one step at a time.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mat Scott

