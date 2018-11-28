Killing Eve Soundtrack To Gain Official Release

The soundtrack for award-winning drama Killing Eve will gain an official release later this year.

The show is adapted from Luke Jennings’ Codename Villanelle novellas, and has won international acclaim across its two season run.

A witty, lavish, and violent tale of a hired-assassin and the forces sent to catch her, Killing Eve is blessed with a stellar soundtrack.

Pieced together by composer David Holmes and music supervisor Catherine Grieves, it melded together deep cuts and new material to dramatic effect.

David Holmes comments: “One of the first things I said was, ‘I don’t know the sound of Killing Eve yet but I know it has to be the sound of Killing Eve.’ Let’s create that sound, rather than trying to kind of come up with the derivative of some other kind of score.”

“You have to tick every box for a piece of music to work in cinema or TV,” he adds. “It can’t just almost work: it has to slot in perfectly.”

The results are remarkable, certainly one of the most complete TV led soundtrack projects of recent years. The DJ turned composer comments:

“There was a thread that linked everything because the music itself had a style, and an atmosphere, and a feeling.”

A female-led soundtrack, both seasons of Killing Eve will gain full soundtrack albums this winter, released through Heavenly Recordings and Sid Gentle Films on December 13th.

Check out a teaser below.

Season One

1. Unloved – Sigh

2. Anna Karina - Roller Girl

3. Unloved – After Dinner

4. Psychotic Beats – Killer Shangri-Lah

5. Unloved – This Is The Time

6. Unloved – Devil’s Angels

7. The Troggs – Evil Woman

8. Unloved – Cry Baby Cry

9. Cigarettes After Sex – K

10. Unloved – Bill

11. Cat’s Eyes – Girl In The Room

12. Unloved – Fail We May Sail We Must

13. Unloved – Danger

14. Unloved – Xpectations

15. Unloved – Sombre

16. Ètienne Daho – Voodoo Voodoo

17. Unloved – When A Woman Is Around

18. Brigitte Bardot – Contact

19. Unloved – Crash Boom Bang

20. Unloved – Unloved 7

21. Unloved – We Are Unloved

22. Unloved – If

Season Two

1. Unloved - It’s Not You, It’s Me

2. Fabienne Delsol - I'm Gonna Haunt You

3. Unloved – Damned

4. Poppy Family - Where Evil Grows

5. Unloved – Remember

6. Fireflies - She's My Witch (Edit)

7. Unloved - Tell Mama

8. Le Volume Courbe - Born to Lie

9. Unloved - I Could Tell You But I'd Have To Kill

10. Unloved – Her

11. Unloved – Lee

12. Jane Weaver - Modern Kosmology

13. Dalida - Vai Tu Sei Libero

14. The Delmonas - Dangerous Charms

15. Ramases - Screw You

16. Jacqueline Taieb - La Plus Belle Chanson

17. Willeke Alberti - Vlinder Van Een Zomer (Angel Of The Morning)

18. Bertrand Belin - Comment ça se danse

19. Cigarettes After Sex - Opera House

