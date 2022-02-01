Kill Rock Stars Share Mammoth Covers Project

Seminal independent label Kill Rock Stars have shared a new covers project in full.

The storied imprint's incredible catalogue ranges from prime Riot Grrrl to seminal Elliot Smith offerings, alongside sundry other treats.

Toasting their 30th birthday, Kill Rock Stars kicked off a special covers project a few months back, which is now complete and online in its entirety.

Amongst the treats in store are The Cribs covering Comet Gain‘s ‘Finger-Nailed For You’ and a pair of Deerhoof covers, tackling Sleater Kinney (‘Don’t Talk Like’) and LiLiPUT (‘Hitch-Hike’).

Out on Bandcamp now, ‘Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars)’ features a grand total of 63 tracks - something for everyone, then.

Kill Rock Stars comment...

“In 2020 we celebrated the 25th anniversary of the eponymous Elliott Smith album by inviting artists we admire to record covers of the songs on that album. We had so much fun with that project that we’ve decided for 2021 to celebrate our 30th anniversary by expanding the idea to encompass the entire Kill Rock Stars release history.”

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://killrockstars.bandcamp.com/album/stars-rock-kill-rock-stars" href="https://killrockstars.bandcamp.com/album/stars-rock-kill-rock-stars">Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars) by Various Artists</a>

