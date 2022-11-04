Japanese psychedelic overlords Kikagaku Moyo are to go on indefinite hiatus.

The band's phenomenal catalogue takes psychedelia to some defiantly modern places, landscapes explores by musicians eager to throw themselves into the unknown.

New album ‘Kumoyo Island’ will be released on May 6th, and it finds Kikahaku Moyo returning to their roots.

Reconvening at Tsubame Studios in Asakusabashi, Tokyo, the album was recorded in the same hub that fuelled their earliest releases.

There's a reason for this, of course: the album will be the group's last, with Kikagaku Moyo to go on indefinite hiatus.

Way out new single 'Cardboard Pile' is an incredible return, a journey to another dimension smothered in lysergic tones.

The accompanying video by Katsushika Shusshin is online now - check it out below.

Catch Kikagaku Moyo at the following shows:

June

26 London Clapham Grand *SOLD OUT*

27 London EartH

Photo Credit: Jamie Wdziekonski

