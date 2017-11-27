Kikagaku Moyo Set A Course On New Song 'Gatherings'

Japanese psychedelic crew Kikagaku Moyo return with blistering new song 'Gatherings'.

The band's way out catalogue and frenzied live show seem to operate on a higher plain, connecting traditional Japanese culture and music to the possibilities of psychedelia.

New album 'Masana Temples' arrives on October 5th, a mixture of old and new connecting to find hitherto unexplored pathways.

New song 'Gatherings' is online now, matching their spider-like guitar lines against a heavier, Sabbath-like feel.

"'Gatherings' is the oldest song on this record," explains vocalist/drummer Go Kurosawa. "With this song, we're expressing our journey in the world. We've gathered everyone in the band's ideas in this song along with the ideas and influences of the places we've visited throughout our travels."

Tune in now.

<a href="http://kikagakumoyoggb.bandcamp.com/album/masana-temples">Masana Temples by Kikagaku Moyo/幾何学模様</a>

Catch Kikagaku Moyo at the following shows:

November

7 Manchester Gorilla

8 London Scala

