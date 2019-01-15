KIITA Locates Inner Strength Amid Fragility On 'This Is For You'

KIITA is still only 16 years old yet she tackles her art with the honesty of songwriters twice her age.

Hailing from Columbus, Ohio her debut EP 'Let's Commit A Robbery' was an emphatic introduction, matching her incredible, hugely organic pop touch to searing lyricism.

Working with emerging talent stable Young Forever, KIITA's new EP 'Anthemoessa' is set to land on September 4th.

New song 'This Is For You' is almost unbearably intimate, a message to a significant other that lays her feelings completely on the line.

At times it feels as though you're simply over-hearing, or like you've actually stumbled across someone's diary, with KIITA truly expressing herself.

Raw and honest, the video for the song it admirably straight forward, a twilight clip whose hushed tone perfectly matches her songwriting.

Tune in now.