Kieran Hebden Returns To KH Moniker For 'Looking At Your Pager'

Kieran Hebden returns to his club-focussed KH moniker for 'Looking At Your Pager'.
Out now, the track is rooted in that helter-skelter vocal sample, a flip of the 2000 single 'Baby I'ma Do Right' from the group 3LW.
The producer has been fine-tuning the track for a while now, dropping it into his Four Tet sets are a club tool.
Taking time to clear the sample, the legal process is now finished, meaning that Kieran Hebden can release it in its entirety.
It's a wonderful, lucid piece of electronic music, blessed with radiant summer energy and a quiet sense of euphoria.
Tune in now.
- - -