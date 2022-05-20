Kieran Hebden Returns To KH Moniker For 'Looking At Your Pager'

Kieran Hebden returns to his club-focussed KH moniker for 'Looking At Your Pager'.

Out now, the track is rooted in that helter-skelter vocal sample, a flip of the 2000 single 'Baby I'ma Do Right' from the group 3LW.

The producer has been fine-tuning the track for a while now, dropping it into his Four Tet sets are a club tool.

Taking time to clear the sample, the legal process is now finished, meaning that Kieran Hebden can release it in its entirety.

It's a wonderful, lucid piece of electronic music, blessed with radiant summer energy and a quiet sense of euphoria.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://fourtet.bandcamp.com/track/looking-at-your-pager" href="https://fourtet.bandcamp.com/track/looking-at-your-pager">Looking At Your Pager by KH</a>

- - -