Kieran Hebden Returns To KH Moniker For 'Looking At Your Pager'

20 · 05 · 2022

Kieran Hebden returns to his club-focussed KH moniker for 'Looking At Your Pager'.

Out now, the track is rooted in that helter-skelter vocal sample, a flip of the 2000 single 'Baby I'ma Do Right' from the group 3LW.

The producer has been fine-tuning the track for a while now, dropping it into his Four Tet sets are a club tool.

Taking time to clear the sample, the legal process is now finished, meaning that Kieran Hebden can release it in its entirety.

It's a wonderful, lucid piece of electronic music, blessed with radiant summer energy and a quiet sense of euphoria.

Tune in now.

- - -

Kieran Hebden
-

