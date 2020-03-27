Kidsmoke's 'The Bluest You' Is An Indie Pop Fizzer

Wrexham indie heroes Kidsmoke hit back on new single 'The Bluest You'.

The band are already Lamacq favourites on 6Music, with their punk-ish energy matched to a fondness for ear-worm melodies.

New single 'The Bluest You' distills this promise down to a fine essence - think those early Wedding Present singles, or even a dash of Weezer.

Packed with their precocious live energy, it's a thumping return, one sketched out by the eye-catching video.

Say the band: "This song is a favourite of ours and takes up that all-important position of the last track on 'A Vision In The Dark'. To us it's full of intricacies, layers, textures and swirling vocals, so when Edwin (Burdis) shared his initial ideas about the direction of the video we knew immediately that he'd hit the nail on the head."

"We loved the idea of constant movement and of abstract shapes and colours - you never quite work out what / who you're looking at before it moves onto something else."

Airing first on Clash, the clip for 'The Bluest You' was turned around in a matter of hours. Kidsmoke continue...

"We filmed the video in just under three hours (that's got to be some kind of record...?) at Roc2 Studios in Wrexham. It wasn't really like any other video shoot we've done before, but Edwin seemed to have everything mapped out perfectly in his mind so we knew we were in safe hands."

Tune in now.

