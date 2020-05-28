Kidd North's 'Purple Rain' Conjures Lost Love

Illinois hip-hop force Kidd North returns with new single 'Purple Rain'.

Lively and infectious, 'Purple Rain' has an immediacy that points to Kidd's exuberant energy, but there's a whole lot going on underneath.

Pick apart the lyrics and there's a hidden melancholy, with the hip-hop riser channelling memories of lost love.

'Purple Rain' is about "a toxic relationship that I had in high school with one of my exes. It was very hard to deal with. I went through the painful feeling of not being good enough for her, but for some reason I still longed for her acceptance."

"Why do we mourn relationships that are bad for us? My traumatic past may be a reason for bad habits but it has become the pain that fuels my stories for the world to hear."

Soulful but punchy, 'Purple Rain' displays Kidd North at his best.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Visions By AG

