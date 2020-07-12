Kid Cudi Details New Album 'Man On The Moon III'

Kid Cudi has shared details of his new album 'Man On The Moon III'.

It looks to be an absolute blockbuster to end the year, with the American rapper gathering an all-star guest cast.

The artwork and tracklisting is online now, with Kid Cudi packing 18 songs on to the album span.

It's a diverse guest cast, too, with features arranged from the late Pop Smoke, Skepta, and (somewhat surprisingly) Phoebe Bridgers.

Here's the lowdown.

'Man On The Moon III' will be released on December 11th.

