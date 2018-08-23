Kid Bookie's 'Drowning' Is A Hymn To Survivors Of Abuse

Kid Bookie has never been one to shy away from ugly truths.

As an artist he thrives on honesty, meaning that his work has a raw edge that few can match.

New track 'Drowning' is an ode to the survivors of abuse; it's aimed as a conversation starter, a way of opening up discussion around such an important issue.

Lewis Cullen produced the beat, while the incendiary visuals take this vital track into a whole new arena. Kid Bookie explains:

"I understand this is not pretty, nor is it something I expect anyone to turn round and say 'great video, the grading was amazing'... if anything this is a conversation piece, a narrative of discussion displayed in its most raw, uncut form".

"Break the stigma of turning a blind eye because we do not see tragedy; this is tragedy and I will never stop depicting the darkness of the world as long I live. Enlightenment is a great torch to carry, do not stay in the dark because being comfortable allows you to not see - sorry to all the women and men that have struggled with speaking, I'm no advocate but I exist with you."

Astonishing powerful, you can watch 'Drowning' below.

'Drowning' appears on Kid Bookie's new EP 'Shake Up' - order the EP HERE.

