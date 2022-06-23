Kiara WL's 'No More' Is A Blast Of House Energy

Kiara WL has shared her new release 'No More'.

Out now, it epitomises the producer's dancefloor flair, dipping into her influences while looking to fresh sounds.

'No More' contains traces of the Imperial arc of French house, a moment when Gallic artists re-framed club culture from a distinct viewpoint.

Alongside this, she reaches into her record bag, looking to vintage disco for a dose of inspiration.

'No More' is out on her very own Music Box Records imprint, with the expert production topped off by a shimmering vocal from Jessie Wagner.

She comments: “The words and the groove are so powerful, and couldn't be more perfect thanks to Jessie Wagner's voice. I think it's one of my best songs so far!”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Joel Hudson

- - -