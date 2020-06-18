Kiana Ledé Shares Politically Charged P!nk Cover 'Mr. President'

Kiana Ledé has shared her politically charged version of P!nk's 'Mr. President'.

The R&B songwriter's bold debut album 'Kiki' is one of 2020's most soulful statements, a full 360 view of her life.

Heading straight back into the studio with producer Michael Woods, the pair attempted to channel their feelings watching the recent protests.

Electing to cover 'Dear Mr. President' in a potent, politically charged way, Kiana Ledé has shared the song alongside a note to fans.

Labelled Trump "a symbol of racism" she urges fans to vote in the upcoming Presidential election, while all proceeds from the song go towards the NAACP Empowerment Programs.

Kiana Ledé comments...

"Through all the crying and pleading, all the protesting and donating, I wanted to do something that is therapeutic for me – singing. I came across the song ‘Dear Mr. President’ by P!nk and realized so many of the lyrics are STILL relevant today."

"This song was originally released 14 years ago. I hope this song drives people to VOTE because Trump is a symbol of racism and we are facing the impending doom of his re-election. In order for us to follow through, he needs to be replaced."

"All net proceeds from the song are being donated to the NAACP Empowerment Programs, which fights for social justice, voter participation, quality education and much more..."

