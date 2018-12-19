Khushi's 'Freedom Falls' Is A Work Of Delicate Poise

Khushi's music goes back a long way.

Each song penetrates deep inside his soul, connected to personal experiences, to family, friends, and loved ones.

Spending time as a member of Strong Asian Mothers, Khushi returns to solo duties with perhaps his most personal song yet.

'Freedom Falls' is a work of delicate poise, a sparse but endlessly suggestive arrangement, led by that fluid, rippling vocal.

Beginning as a "rough sketch" he remains true to the raw nature of those original demos, painting in the most faint of shades.

"'Freedom Falls' has been on a long journey with me," says Khushi. "I’ve played it in bands that I used to play in and have tried recording multiple different versions of it. I never felt it quite lived up to its potential, though I would keep playing it at the piano over the years, still having faith in it. Eventually, when I was doing a rough sketch of it to send to a friend, this version came out of me. It is the song in its simplest, most direct form."

"Perhaps because I started it thinking it was just going to be a rough sketch, it took the pressure off and I realised the song didn’t need too much fancy stuff, just to be presented in the most direct way possible. I feel the song has finally found its final form, and that is one of my favourite things to feel!"

Tune in now.

