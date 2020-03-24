Khruangbin Share Ultra-Chilled 'So We Won't Forget'

Khruangbin have shared their new single 'So We Won't Forget'.

The group's laid back sound is resolutely funky, with the perfect mixture of meditation body rhythms for these anxious times.

New album 'Mordechai' is incoming, with Khruangbin sharing another preview overnight.

'So We Won't Forget' is online now, and it's a superbly laid-back jammer, the ideal counterpoint to the disco inflections of lead single 'Time (You And I)'.

The trio say: "Memory is a powerful thing. Now more than ever it’s important to tell the people you love that you love them, so that they don’t forget."

Tune in now.

'Mordechai' will be released on June 26th.

