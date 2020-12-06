Khruangbin Share Chilled New Cut 'Pelota'

Khruangbin have shared their chilled new song 'Pelota' - tune in now.

The band collaborated with Leon Bridges on a wonderful EP just a few months back, before outlining plans for a new album.

Out on June 26th, 'Mordechai' takes the group into a fresh dimension, re-contexualising those superbly funky influences.

New song 'Pelota' is online now, a supremely chilled out rhythmic manouevre that once more hits hard in an extremely subtle way.

A band whose minimalist stance is well-known, it makes incredible use of each aspect, building into something wonderfully affecting.

Tune in now.

