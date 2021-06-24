Khruangbin Announce 'Mordechai Remixes' Album

Khruangbin will release new compilation 'Mordechai Remixes' on August 6th.

The band return to their 'Mordechai' album for the remix compilation, steered by the core trio who drive Khruangbin forwards.

Out this summer, the remix album will be previewed during a Boiler Room set this Sunday (June 27th).

'Mordechai Remixes' features work from a variety of guests, including Ron Trent, Soul Clap, Harvey Sutherland, and more.

Quantic steps in to remix 'Pelota (Cut A Rug Mix)', and you can check it out below.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Father Bird, Mother Bird (Sunbirds) - Kadhja Bonet

Connaissais de Face (Tiger?) - Ginger Root

Dearest Alfred (MyJoy) - Knxwledge

First Class (Soul In The Horn Remix) - Natasha Diggs

If There Is No Question (Soul Clap’s Wild, But Not Crazy Mix) - Soul Clap

Pelota (Cut A Rug Mix) - Quantic Time (You And I)

(Put A Smile On DJ's Face Mix) - Felix Dickinson

Shida (Bella’s Suite) - Ron Trent

So We Won’t Forget (Mang Dynasty Version) - Mang Dynasty

One To Remember (Forget Me Nots Dub) - Harvey Sutherland

- - -

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana