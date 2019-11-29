Khruangbin And Leon Bridges Have Finished An EP Together

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges have confirmed plans for collaborative new EP 'Texas Sun'.

The instrumental outfit have linked with the American vocalist, whose soulful style is the perfect compliment for their innate tropically-linked funk.

'Texas Sun' is a fully collaborative endeavour, and it's set to land on February 7th via Dead Oceans, in partnership with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd.

The title track is online now, this sun-kissed piece of Southern funk that perfectly blends Khruangbin's musical interplay with Leon Bridges' innate style.

A wonderful return, it's tailor-made for lengthy sunset car journeys across the Great Plains, a rich, highly atmospheric piece of music.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.