Khruanbgin, Leon Bridges Announce 'Texas Moon' EP

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges combine once more on new 'Texas Moon' EP.

The soulful songwriter came into the Khruangbin orbit on the fantastic 'Texas Sun' project, and a sequel is now in the works.

Out on February 18th, 'Texas Moon' continues their journey, with Khruangbin singer Laura Lee commenting: “It’s like a short story... And it leaves room to continue having these stories together. It’s not Khruangbin, it’s not Leon, it’s this world we created together.”

'Texas Moon' acts as a contrast to its forebear, with the musicians commenting: “Without joy, there can be no real perspective on sorrow. Without sunlight, all this rain keeps things from growing. How can you have the sun without the moon?”

New track 'B-Side' is online now, and it's a stone cold chiller, with Leon Bridges' fantastic vocal sitting neatly on top of Khurangbin's impeccable funk.

The Philip Anderman visuals feature Leon Bridges wandering through a Western landscape in the J. Lorraine Ghost Town - tune in now.

Order 'Texas Moon' HERE.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

