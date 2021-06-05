kezia, NAYANA IZ Are Heading 'south!'

kezia and NAYANA IZ unite on new track 'south!' - check it out now.

kezia's debut EP 'claire' is incoming, and it's an explicit introduction, one that finds the songwriter embracing her truth.

New song 'south!' deals with matters carnal, a song about liberty and embracing your own desires.

Clash fave NAYANA IZ guests on the song, which the pair referring to as their "dick-sucking anthem..."

kezia comments: "In a world where black women are uninvitedly sexualised, we need to take ownership of feeling strong and cemented in our sexuality. 'south!' is about liberty. It’s also about consent! 'will you walk into the fire, or will you walk out of my life, yuh” meaning u can choose the purifying flame of my love or you can continue to live in darkness without me."

She adds: "NAYANA’s verse adds another layer of storytelling to the overall plot. Effortless and blasé, her message conveys the strength of being in one’s personal power, an opulence radiating from within. She’s also dope and her delivery is sexy. I wanted a strong woman to emphasize the sexual energy of this track. She did just that."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sanny Bisquerra

- - -

