Keys N Krates Share Full 'Original Classic' Visual Album

Canadian three-piece Keys N Krates have shared their new album 'Original Classic' in full.

The trio have teased the record over the past few months, sharing singles such as 'Pull Up' - featuring Polaris winning artist Haviah Mighty - 'Take It Off' and the FIFA 22 soundtracking 'Brazilian Love Song'.

Out now, 'Original Classic' dives head-long into club culture, melding together hip-hop, house, and a whole lot more besides.

In a mission statement, Keys N Krates comment: "This album was about us finding our place in dance music, which probably sounds weird coming from a band probably classified as a dance act. Rather than 'jump up and down festival music,' we wanted something more for the dark club. We are hesitant to use the word 'mature,' but we'll just go ahead and say we want it to feel more mature."

"We wanted a lot of groove, loose feeling but driving drums, syncopation, an overall tribal feeling, a more global sound, 808s, orchestral and synthy textures; all things we love. We wanted it to be a mix of pop songs and instrumental songs and moody interludes that all feel like they come from the same place. We wanted it to be dramatic and fun. Put simply, we tried to make music that we would want to hear if we turned up somewhere to dance."

Out now, 'Original Classic' comes complete with a full visual companion, steered by director Sammy Rawal.

A visual album, 'Original Classic' is expanded by digging into its roots; the reference points for the videos come from 90s warehouse raves, glitzy Millennial R&B, and iconic houses from the Ballroom scene, such as House of Miyake Mugler, House of Ninja and House of Louboutin.

Available through Last Gang Records, you can check it out below.

Photo Credit: Sammy Rawal

- - -