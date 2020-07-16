Kevin Rowland's 'Reflections On My Life' Retains A Remarkable Beauty

Kevin Rowland has never permitted his art to move in a straight line.

Just look at Dexy's Midnight Runners - the band went from Stax soul success to celtic folk intonations, before the radical Ivy League chic of 'Don't Stand Me Down' brought their tale to an end.

Perhaps his most controversial - and certainly mis-understood - statement was 1999's 'My Beauty'.

Predominantly containing cover versions, it was conceived of and recorded during one of the starkest periods in Kevin Rowland's life.

Choosing to illustrate this by wearing women's clothing, particularly underwear, for the press imagery, it was a radical statement.

Enduring a ferocious backlash, 'My Beauty' was reviled by some by adored by those who bothered to spend time with it, to truly listen.

A series of recordings that locate the faultlines in Rowland's own psyche, it's dominated by some searing vocal performances.

Re-issued on its 21st birthday, it's time to re-assess 'My Beauty' and give the record its place in the songwriter's singular pantheon.

Two videos have been shot, and we're able to share the clip for Kevin Rowland's sanguine take on Marmalade's enduring classic 'Reflections On My Life'.

While the Scottish band's original arrangement is more towards the pop sike realm, this string-laden, show tune feel puts all of Rowland's emotions on show.

The full video is a neat spin on the title, with Kevin Rowland - who returns to his 'My Beauty' aesthetic - looking through seminal moments from his career.

A beautiful achievement, you can check it out below.

'My Beauty' is re-issued on September 25th through Cherry Red Records.

Photo Credit: Eliza Hill

