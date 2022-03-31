Kevin Morby Grabs His Nunchucks For 'Rock Bottom'

Kevin Morby has shared the full video for 'Rock Bottom'.

The songwriter's new album 'This Is A Photograph' was pieced together in Memphis, in the aftermath of his father's health scare.

Out on May 13th, new single 'Rock Bottom' finds Kevin Morby in the grip of unrest, attempting to push his way upwards.

Reflective and poignant, there's also a vein of humour running through his lyricism.

The video picks up on this element of brevity, finding Kevin Morby donning some nunchucks.

Comedian Tim Heidecker also joins the shoot, with the full results now online.

Tune in now.

