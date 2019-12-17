Kevin Morby Announces New Album 'Sundowner'

Kevin Morby will release new album 'Sundowner' on October 16th.

The songwriter relocated just over 12 months, moving from Californian out to Kansas.

The change of setting seemed to speak to him, and he found himself drawn to the long evenings that flow over Middle America.

'Sundowner' - the title is a reference to those who experience melancholy in the evening - is the result, a record shrouded in Kansas landscapes.

Out on October 16th, it was largely caught on his Tascam Model 424, and is led by new single 'Campfire'.

The visuals for the song were shot at Castle Rock in Kansas, directed by Johnny Eastlund and Dylan Isbell.

Of the album itself, he comments...

“It is a depiction of isolation. Of the past. Of an uncertain future. Of provisions. Of an omen. Of a dead deer. Of an icon. Of a Los Angeles themed hotel in rural Kansas. Of billowing campfires, a mermaid and a highway lined in rabbit fur. It is a depiction of the nervous feeling that comes with the sky’s proud announcement that another day will be soon coming to a close as the pink light recedes and the street lamps and house lights suddenly click on.”

Check out 'Campfire' below.

Tracklisting:

1. Valley

2. Brother, Sister

3. Sundowner

4. Campfire

5. Wander

6. Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun

7. A Night At The Little Los Angeles

8. Jamie

9. Velvet Highway

10. Provisions

