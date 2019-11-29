Kevin Krauter Announces New Album 'Full Hand'

Kevin Krauter will release new album 'Full Hand' on February 28th.

Indiana based songwriter Kevin Krauter uses music to chart the different phases in his life, imagining creativity as a space he can grow into.

New album 'Full Hand' certainly reflects this, with the American artist reflecting on shifts in his own understanding of life and identity.

“A lot of the lyrics touch on how I was raised religiously, touch on me understanding my sexuality more and more in recent years,” he comments, “just growing up and becoming more confident in myself... that process of looking inward and taking stock of myself.”

Out on February 28th via Bayonet Records (pre-order LINK ), it's led by plangent guitar pop missive 'Surprise' and its deft display of introspection.

Each chord seems to sigh downward, his word play managing to somehow disguise and reveal at the same time.

Tune in now.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Opportunity

3. Patience

4. Surprise

5. Kept

6. Intermission

7. Pretty Boy

8. Piper

9. Full Hand

10. Treasure

11. Green Eyes

12. How

Photo Credit: Hana Mendel

