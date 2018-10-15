Kent's Mourning Birds Hit Hard On 'Insatiable'

Rising Kent outfit Mourning Birds have shared pounding new single 'Insatiable'.

The band's precocious live show has already smashed its way across the capital, playing some feverish shows both sides of the river Thames.

Hailing from Kent, though, means that they don't quite fit in to London's hyper-competitive scene, deciding instead to carve out their own niche.

New single 'Insatiable' underlines just how far they've travelled, and how far they could yet go.

Pounding bassline and caveman drums, it's a preening, punk-edged piece of Brit-rock that recalls everyone from Queens Of The Stone Age to Slaves.

Clocking in at that classic 2:57 mark, it's a lethal return, with the needle continually primed in the red.

We look forward to what comes next - tune in below.

