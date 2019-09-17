Kentish Punks Lady Bird Share New Single 'WWW'

Kentish punx Lady Bird know a good thing when they see it.

Thing is, they also know a not-very-good thing when they see it, as well - and they don't mind commenting on it, either.

New EP 'BRAINWASH MACHINE SETTING' is out on June 26th, and it's a brutally blunt, thrillingly honest dollop of guitar thrash.

The band's debut EP came out via Slaves' own label, and this new project takes them a step further forwards.

New single 'WWW' airs through Clash, and it's a short, sharp dissection of the cavalcade of nonsense that is the web.

Slicing through the endless fake news, Lady Bird call bullsh*t on the lot of it with spectacularly entertaining fury.

Tune in now.

