Kent Punks Riskee & The Ridicule Tear Down Brexit With 'Blue Jacket'

Kent punks Riskee & The Ridicule have shared their caustic blaster 'Blue Jacket'.

The band's new album 'Body Bag Your Scene' is out now, this unrelenting blast of noise with a barbed sense of humour underneath.

New single 'Blue Jacket' is out now , and it finds the group taking aim at the ongoing shit-show that is Brexit.

Political dubiety? False promises? Working class anger being misdirected towards immigrants? It's all here, in one potent takedown of the whole mis-firing operation.

"We hate Brexit," says frontman frontman Scott Picking. "Musically It’s most likely going to cripple UK DIY touring bands on the mainland. Not only that, but with the way the world is so affected right now by COVID-19, we need unity more than ever."

"Nobody had a clue what they were voting for and people are still none the wiser and all divided."

We're able to share the video for 'Blue Jacket' in full - super DIY visuals that take a swipe at political authority.

