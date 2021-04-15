Kenny Mason Links With Freddie Gibbs On 'Much Money'

Atlanta force Kenny Mason taps up Freddie Gibbs on new single 'Much Money'.

Kenny has just released 'Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut', and it's the full length successor to his 2020 debut album.

Packed with charisma, the new material joins the dots laid out last year, and features some stellar guest spots.

Freddie Gibbs appears on 'Much Money', and his weighty approach seems to cause Kenny Mason to up his game.

The two duke it out for the mic, with Kenny spitting some of his best bars:

"Even the odds, and get even odder / seeking these broads, in need of menages / leaning on leading on gullible people / to think that you hard is leaving me nauseous..."

Equipped with an animated visualiser, you can tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nasser Boulaich

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.