Kenny G Is (Probably) On Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King'

Saxophonist Kenny G has revealed that he recorded some music with Kanye West.

The soft jazz musician was part of an elaborate Valentine's Gift, with Kanye West inviting the saxophonist to perform in his house.

Clearing a room of furniture, wife Kim Kardashian West entered to find the area bedecked with roses, Kenny G performing by the window.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Speaking to GQ, Kenny G explained that he actually recorded some music with Kanye, and he anticipates it appearing on the much-delayed 'Jesus Is King'.

He said: “That was the day that I met Kanye. And he just could not have been nicer. It was super fun. And it was a great vibe doing that performance in their house. After that, he asked me if I want to come over to see his studio. So I said, ‘Cool’. So I went with him.”

“And he started playing me some tracks. And as he was playing the tracks, I did not hesitate to say what I thought about the tracks. And I suggested on a particular track, ‘You know, I think if my saxophone was on there it would sound really good’. And he said, ‘Cool’. And he pulled out the microphone, and I started playing on it.”

Kenny G continues: “I wanted to put what I felt would be my best stuff on it, so I asked if I could take the track to my studio and just work on it in my little laboratory where I do all my stuff with my particular EQ and reverb and sounds that I like. And he said, ‘Fine’. So I took the track home, and I played a bunch of stuff on it and gave it back to him.”

“And then basically, he’s got that and from there I think he’s using what works in his mind for his arrangements. So I’m sure it’s gonna be really cool.”

'Jesus Is King' is... incoming. We think.

