Kendrick Lamar Shares Short Film Of His Time In Ghana

Including some meditations on his new album...
20 · 06 · 2022

Kendrick Lamar has shared a short film of his time in Ghana.

The trip was organised around the time of the release of new album 'Mr Morales & The Big Steppers', and images from his journey swept across social media.

Arranged alongside Spotify, a short document about his time in the African country has now been shared online.

In the video, Kendrick Lamar visits the Freedom Skatepark - which the late Virgil Abloh helped fund - while he also comments on the recent release.

Labelling 'Mr Morales...' his most "present" album, he also touches on the album's themes, including his experiences with therapy.

Tap in below.

Kendrick Lamar
