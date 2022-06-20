Kendrick Lamar Shares Short Film Of His Time In Ghana

Kendrick Lamar has shared a short film of his time in Ghana.

The trip was organised around the time of the release of new album 'Mr Morales & The Big Steppers', and images from his journey swept across social media.

Arranged alongside Spotify, a short document about his time in the African country has now been shared online.

In the video, Kendrick Lamar visits the Freedom Skatepark - which the late Virgil Abloh helped fund - while he also comments on the recent release.

Labelling 'Mr Morales...' his most "present" album, he also touches on the album's themes, including his experiences with therapy.

Tap in below.

- - -