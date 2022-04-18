Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'

Kendrick Lamar has announced new album 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'.

The record is out on May 13th, and it billed as his final album for Top Dawg Entertainment.

Closing one chapter and opening another, Kendrick Lamar has used Easter Monday to launch his own period of renewal.

Out on May 13th, 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' follows his outstanding 2017 album 'DAMN.' which won a Pulitzer (amongst many other accolades).

Kendrick teased the record via a website called Oklama, writing:

“May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.”

