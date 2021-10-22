Kendra Jae's 'BIG' Feels Like A Real Statement

Kendra Jae has shared her explosive new single 'BIG'.

The multi-talented artist first caught public attention as a dancer, becoming the youngest member of Beyoncé’s historic 2016 Formation World Tour.

Later appearing onstage with Drake and Migos, Kendra Jae has been formulating her solo plans along the way.

There's a lot more to come, but new single 'BIG' feels like an emphatic statement from this rising force.

A mission statement comprising of huge female energy, there's even a walk-on appearance from Compton Cowboys.

“I want the big wins on this big journey,” she says, “and I’ve been relentless on not letting up until I get them. 'BIG' is going to make people realise I’m a real artist, and I cannot and will not be boxed in. My talents have no limits.”

Tune in now.