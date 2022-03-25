Kenah Links With Amaria BB On 'Mind'

Rising Nigerian artist Kenah has teamed up with one of the UK’s most promising female all-rounders Amaria BB, to present us with a new single ‘Mind’ that calls forward the sunny days of summer around the corner.

This follows Kenah’s debut in 2021 that saw her release the ‘3:05 Musing’ EP and a stream of singles.

‘Mind’, produced by Hulla Beats, mixes steady Afrobeat with infectious percussion as the duo narrate between them the feelings of falling in love.

Kenah claims a space of her own with a hybrid of choral experiences, R&B tones and well- placed bars. Followed by Amaria BB jumping in with her sultry voice and Jamaican patois infused raps.

The pair's divine musical qualities are perfectly matched on this release and it shows that Kenah is definitely one to watch.

Tune in now.

Words: Naima Sutton

